News / National and Regional Press

George Hancorn moves from ITV Central to ITV News

ITV News
By Siergiej Miloczkin
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ITV News has appointed George Hancorn as a digital video producer, working on digital content as part of the Rundown team. Prior to this, George was a production journalist at ITV Central in Birmingham.

