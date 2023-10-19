 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Terry Underhill has joined the BBC

BBC-local-radio
By Martina Losi
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The BBC has appointed Terry Underhill as executive editor across BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, BBC Radio Norfolk and BBC Radio Suffolk.

Terry joined in September and previously served as breakfast show presenter at Greatest Hits Radio (South Wales). He was also formerly group programme director at UTV Media. Terry can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @TerryUnderhill.

BBC BBC Radio Cambridgeshire BBC Radio Norfolk BBC Radio Suffolk Terry Underhill

