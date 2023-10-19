Terry Underhill has joined the BBC
The BBC has appointed Terry Underhill as executive editor across BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, BBC Radio Norfolk and BBC Radio Suffolk.
Terry joined in September and previously served as breakfast show presenter at Greatest Hits Radio (South Wales). He was also formerly group programme director at UTV Media. Terry can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @TerryUnderhill.
