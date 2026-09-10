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News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

The New World names Emily Maitlis as diary columnist

The New World
By Amy Wilson
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The New World has appointed Emily Maitlis as a diary columnist. Emily, co-host of The News Agents podcast and former Newsnight presenter, will write a fortnightly column offering insights from her life and her work covering political and cultural events.

Emily Maitlis The New World

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