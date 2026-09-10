The New World names Emily Maitlis as diary columnist
The New World has appointed Emily Maitlis as a diary columnist. Emily, co-host of The News Agents podcast and former Newsnight presenter, will write a fortnightly column offering insights from her life and her work covering political and cultural events.
Recent news related to The New World
Recent news related to Emily Maitlis
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Emily Maitlis
-
The New World
13 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story