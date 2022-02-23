 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel swap the BBC for LBC

LBC
By Andrew Strutt
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Global has announced that Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel will be joining LBC.

They will front a major new podcast for Global Player, as well as hosting a show together on LBC and providing commentary and analysis for lbc.co.uk. They both join from the BBC where Emily hosted BBC Newsnight and Jon was North America editor. They also jointly hosted the Americast podcast.

Americast BBC BBC Newsnight Emily Maitlis Jon Sopel LBC

