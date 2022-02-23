Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel swap the BBC for LBC
Global has announced that Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel will be joining LBC.
They will front a major new podcast for Global Player, as well as hosting a show together on LBC and providing commentary and analysis for lbc.co.uk. They both join from the BBC where Emily hosted BBC Newsnight and Jon was North America editor. They also jointly hosted the Americast podcast.
