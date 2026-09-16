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News / National and Regional Press

The Times and The Sunday Times in Scotland bring in Kate Forbes as a columnist

Scotland Times
By Andrew Strutt
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Times and The Sunday Times Scotland have appointed former deputy first minister of Scotland, Kate Forbes as a columnist.

Kate’s first column was on 13 September and she will write regularly for both titles in print and digital. She will have a particular focus on the economy, defence and energy.

Kate Forbes The Sunday Times Scotland The Times Scottish Edition

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