The Times and The Sunday Times in Scotland bring in Kate Forbes as a columnist
The Times and The Sunday Times Scotland have appointed former deputy first minister of Scotland, Kate Forbes as a columnist.
Kate’s first column was on 13 September and she will write regularly for both titles in print and digital. She will have a particular focus on the economy, defence and energy.
Recent news related to The Sunday Times Scotland or The Times Scottish Edition
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Kate Forbes
-
The Sunday Times Scotland
8 contacts
-
The Times Scottish Edition
17 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story