Thomas Deehan returns back to Trusted Reviews as Deputy Editor
Trusted Reviews has appointed Thomas Deehan as deputy editor, overseeing the title’s best lists and any deals articles and hubs that go up on the site. He will also be overseeing coverage of smartwatches and fitness trackers where possible.
Thomas returns to Trusted Reviews after previously leaving the title to join Nous Communications as a senior account executive.
Recent news related to Trusted Reviews
Recent news related to Thomas Deehan
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Thomas Deehan
-
Trusted Reviews
9 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story