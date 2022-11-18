 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Thomas Deehan returns back to Trusted Reviews as Deputy Editor

Trusted Reviews
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Trusted Reviews has appointed Thomas Deehan as deputy editor, overseeing the title’s best lists and any deals articles and hubs that go up on the site. He will also be overseeing coverage of smartwatches and fitness trackers where possible.

Thomas returns to Trusted Reviews after previously leaving the title to join Nous Communications as a senior account executive. 

Thomas Deehan Trusted Reviews

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Thomas Deehan
  • Trusted Reviews
    9 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login