Promotion for Max Parker at Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews has promoted Max Parker to editor.
Max, who was previously deputy editor and mobile editor, will oversee Trusted’s day to day editorial. He replaces Alastair Stevenson, who is now editor-in-chief on the title and will focus more on strategy at a publisher level.
