 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Promotion for Max Parker at Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews
By Andrew Strutt
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Trusted Reviews has promoted Max Parker to editor.

Max, who was previously deputy editor and mobile editor, will oversee Trusted’s day to day editorial. He replaces Alastair Stevenson, who is now editor-in-chief on the title and will focus more on strategy at a publisher level.

Alastair Stevenson Max Parker Trusted Reviews

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alastair Stevenson
  • Max Parker
  • Trusted Reviews
    10 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login