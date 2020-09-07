Updates at Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews has separated from TI Media and is now acting as a distinct entity through a subsidiary company, owned by Incisive Media. As a result, the team has restructured and sees Alastair Stevenson appointed as the site’s editor having previously served as deputy editor. Former managing editor Max Parker takes over as deputy editor and mobile editor. He would like to hear about anything mobile, tablet and wearable related. Thomas Deehan will step up to a split role as commercial editor across Trusted Reviews and Recombu and can be contacted about deals. Former computing writer Adam Speight will also be taking a split role acting as reviews and evergreen writer for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. The rest of the team will continue their roles, with Kob Monney covering TV and audio, Ryan Jones covering computing, Jade King covering gaming, Tom Farthing covering video pitches and Hannah Davis working across all the site’s sections.

As well as the editorial restructure, Trusted Reviews is also setting up a new office and test labs. The team can be found tweeting @trustedreviews.