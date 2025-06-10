 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech

Freelance update: Thomas Deehan

Freelance Update
By Amy Wilson
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Trusted Reviews deputy editor Thomas Deehan has left his role after nearly seven years as part of the editorial team. Thomas is now working as a freelance writer, covering tech including reviews, guides, best-lists and deal articles. He is also interested in covering the film and TV industry.

Thomas Deehan Trusted Reviews

