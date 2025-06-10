Freelance update: Thomas Deehan
Trusted Reviews deputy editor Thomas Deehan has left his role after nearly seven years as part of the editorial team. Thomas is now working as a freelance writer, covering tech including reviews, guides, best-lists and deal articles. He is also interested in covering the film and TV industry.
