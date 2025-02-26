 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Adam Speight joins Which? from Stylus

Which?
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Which? has appointed Adam Speight as senior researcher/writer. Adam will be the content owner for small domestic appliances; which includes items such as air fryers, coffee machines, kettles, microwaves, steam irons, and toasters. He also contributes to wider technology coverage on the website and in the magazine.

Adam joins from his trends editor, tech role for Stylus, and has also previously served as the computing editor for Trusted Reviews.

He can be found on his Linkedin profile here.

