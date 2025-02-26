Adam Speight joins Which? from Stylus
Which? has appointed Adam Speight as senior researcher/writer. Adam will be the content owner for small domestic appliances; which includes items such as air fryers, coffee machines, kettles, microwaves, steam irons, and toasters. He also contributes to wider technology coverage on the website and in the magazine.
Adam joins from his trends editor, tech role for Stylus, and has also previously served as the computing editor for Trusted Reviews.
He can be found on his Linkedin profile here.
