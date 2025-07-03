Adam French joins Moneyfacts
Moneyfacts has appointed Adam French as head of news and communications. Adam will be making sense of financial decisions as well as how financial trends and changes are affecting the individual and the wider economy.
Adam was previously managing editor UK at NerdWallet and a senior editor at Which?. He is also a personal finance and consumer expert often appearing on TV and radio.
