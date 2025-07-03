 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Adam French joins Moneyfacts

Moneyfacts
By Amy Wilson
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Moneyfacts has appointed Adam French as head of news and communications. Adam will be making sense of financial decisions as well as how financial trends and changes are affecting the individual and the wider economy.

Adam was previously managing editor UK at NerdWallet and a senior editor at Which?. He is also a personal finance and consumer expert often appearing on TV and radio.

Adam French Moneyfacts

