 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Faith Strickland joins Which? as the Actionable Journeys Editor

Which?
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Which? has appointed Faith Strickland as actionable journeys editor. Faith will be largely looking across all content (money, travel, home etc). She is responsible for updating and commissioning content that helps consumers on a purchasing journey.

Faith joins from her SEO journalist role at The Times & The Sunday Times, and has also previously served as merchandising copywriter at Plum Guide.

Faith Strickland The Sunday Times The Times Which?

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Faith Strickland
  • The Sunday Times
    205 contacts
  • The Times
    377 contacts
  • Which?
    33 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login