Faith Strickland joins Which? as the Actionable Journeys Editor
Which? has appointed Faith Strickland as actionable journeys editor. Faith will be largely looking across all content (money, travel, home etc). She is responsible for updating and commissioning content that helps consumers on a purchasing journey.
Faith joins from her SEO journalist role at The Times & The Sunday Times, and has also previously served as merchandising copywriter at Plum Guide.
