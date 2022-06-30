Charlotte Gifford joins the Telegraph as personal finance reporter
Telegraph Media Group has appointed Charlotte Gifford as a personal finance reporter.
Charlotte was previously a researcher and writer for Which? and can be found tweeting @charlotte_giff.
