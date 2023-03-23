Adam Speight returns to Trusted Reviews as Computer Editor
Trusted Reviews has appointed Adam Speight as computing editor. Adam is responsible for running the computing section, covering laptops, peripherals, PC components, monitors, and more. As well as working with staff writers, he also commissions freelancers.
Adam joined on 20 March from his product writer and reviewer role at WIRED UK, and has also previously served as reviews and evergreen writer at Recombu.com.
Recent news related to Recombu.com, Trusted Reviews or Wired UK
Recent news related to Adam Speight
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Adam Speight
-
Recombu.com
1 contacts
-
Trusted Reviews
9 contacts
-
Wired UK
16 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story