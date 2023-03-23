 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Adam Speight returns to Trusted Reviews as Computer Editor

Trusted Reviews
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Trusted Reviews has appointed Adam Speight as computing editor. Adam is responsible for running the computing section, covering laptops, peripherals, PC components, monitors, and more. As well as working with staff writers, he also commissions freelancers.

Adam joined on 20 March from his product writer and reviewer role at WIRED UK, and has also previously served as reviews and evergreen writer at Recombu.com.

Adam Speight Recombu.com Trusted Reviews Wired UK

