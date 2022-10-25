Joel Khalili joins WIRED from TechRadar Pro
WIRED has appointed Joel Khalili as crypto and fintech writer. Joel joins from his role as news and features editor at TechRadar Pro and would like to hear about unusual crypto projects and stories from the world of web3. He can be found tweeting @JKFruit.
