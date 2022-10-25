 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech

Joel Khalili joins WIRED from TechRadar Pro

Wired
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

WIRED has appointed Joel Khalili as crypto and fintech writer. Joel joins from his role as news and features editor at TechRadar Pro and would like to hear about unusual crypto projects and stories from the world of web3. He can be found tweeting @JKFruit.

Joel Khalili Wired UK

