Ellen Jennings-Trace has joined TechRadar Pro as News and Features Writer

By Christina Pirilla
15 hours ago
TechRadar Pro has hired Ellen Jennings-Trace as a news and features writer. Ellen is looking for stories and features/interview opportunities across the B2B and B2C technology sphere.

