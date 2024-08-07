Ellen Jennings-Trace has joined TechRadar Pro as News and Features Writer
TechRadar Pro has hired Ellen Jennings-Trace as a news and features writer. Ellen is looking for stories and features/interview opportunities across the B2B and B2C technology sphere.
Recent news related to TechRadar Pro
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ellen Jennings-Trace
-
TechRadar Pro
8 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story