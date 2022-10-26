 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech

Lewis Maddison joins TechRadar Pro

techradar pro
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

TechRadar Pro has appointed Lewis Maddison as graduate junior writer. His coverage ranges from online security to the usage habits of B2B technology in both personal and professional settings.

His main areas of interest lie in technology as it relates to social, political and economic issues around the world, and uncovering stories that might not otherwise see the light of day.

Lewis, who reports to deputy editor Mike Moore, would like to receive news releases, feature ideas, event invites and more.

Lewis Maddison Mike Moore TechRadar Pro

