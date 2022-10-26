Lewis Maddison joins TechRadar Pro

TechRadar Pro has appointed Lewis Maddison as graduate junior writer. His coverage ranges from online security to the usage habits of B2B technology in both personal and professional settings.

His main areas of interest lie in technology as it relates to social, political and economic issues around the world, and uncovering stories that might not otherwise see the light of day.

Lewis, who reports to deputy editor Mike Moore, would like to receive news releases, feature ideas, event invites and more.