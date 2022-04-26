Steven Clark joins TechRadar Pro
TechRadar Pro has appointed Steven Clark as B2B editor for creative. He will be focusing on the creative apps that keep companies competitive, covering software and hardware news, reviews, features, and guides.
Steven has previously written for Microsoft, Sony, and many SaaS and product design firms. Prior to this he wrote commercials and movie trailers.
