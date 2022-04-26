 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Steven Clark joins TechRadar Pro

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
TechRadar Pro has appointed Steven Clark as B2B editor for creative. He will be focusing on the creative apps that keep companies competitive, covering software and hardware news, reviews, features, and guides.

Steven has previously written for Microsoft, Sony, and many SaaS and product design firms. Prior to this he wrote commercials and movie trailers.

Steven Clark TechRadar Pro

