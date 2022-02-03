 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Joel Khalili becomes News and Features Editor for TechRadar Pro

techradar pro
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Joel Khalili has been promoted to news and features editor at TechRadar Pro, covering cybersecurity, data privacy, cloud, AI, blockchain, internet infrastructure, 5G, data storage and computing. He’s responsible for curating news content, as well as commissioning and producing features on the technologies that are transforming the way the world does business.

He previously served as Staff Writer for TechRadar Pro and ITProPortal, where he joined in January 2020.

Joel Khalili TechRadar Pro

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • TechRadar Pro
    7 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login