Joel Khalili becomes News and Features Editor for TechRadar Pro

Joel Khalili has been promoted to news and features editor at TechRadar Pro, covering cybersecurity, data privacy, cloud, AI, blockchain, internet infrastructure, 5G, data storage and computing. He’s responsible for curating news content, as well as commissioning and producing features on the technologies that are transforming the way the world does business.

He previously served as Staff Writer for TechRadar Pro and ITProPortal, where he joined in January 2020.