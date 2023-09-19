 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech

Benedict Collins joins TechRadar Pro as news and security writer

techradar pro
By Martina Losi
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

TechRadar Pro has appointed Benedict Collins as news and security writer.

Ben joined on 19 September and previously worked as livestream production manager for the ice hockey team Milton Keynes Lightning. He also previously served as social media manager, video editor and website officer at the Institute of International Monetary Research. Ben has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy from the University of Buckingham, and can be found on LinkedIn.

Benedict Collins TechRadar Pro

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Benedict Collins
  • TechRadar Pro
    9 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login