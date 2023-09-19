Benedict Collins joins TechRadar Pro as news and security writer
TechRadar Pro has appointed Benedict Collins as news and security writer.
Ben joined on 19 September and previously worked as livestream production manager for the ice hockey team Milton Keynes Lightning. He also previously served as social media manager, video editor and website officer at the Institute of International Monetary Research. Ben has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy from the University of Buckingham, and can be found on LinkedIn.
Recent news related to TechRadar Pro
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Benedict Collins
-
TechRadar Pro
9 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story