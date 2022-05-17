 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Time Out London features editor Isabelle Aron leaves to go freelance

By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Isabelle Aron has left her role as features editor at Time Out London to go freelance.

She is available for commissions and in-house shifts (writing and editing). She covers lifestyle, pop culture, human interest stories, food & drink and travel. She can be contacted via isabellearon@gmail.com or she can be found tweeting @izzyaron.

