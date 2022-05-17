Time Out London features editor Isabelle Aron leaves to go freelance
Isabelle Aron has left her role as features editor at Time Out London to go freelance.
She is available for commissions and in-house shifts (writing and editing). She covers lifestyle, pop culture, human interest stories, food & drink and travel. She can be contacted via isabellearon@gmail.com or she can be found tweeting @izzyaron.
