Jessica Phillips joins Time Out London as social media editor (London & Travel)

Time Out London has appointed Jessica Phillips as social media editor (London & Travel), overseeing content and strategy across all social media channels. Jessica is especially interested in social issues sustainability, feminism, UK and international travel, trailblazing businesses/enterprises and hearing the personal stories of Londoners with a unique story to tell. Jessica has previously worked at British GQ, The Daily Telegraph, Metro.co.uk and Square Mile and has written for TeenVogue, VICE, Refinery29, Insider and The i paper.