Jessica Phillips joins Time Out London as social media editor (London & Travel)

By Amy Wilson
9 hours ago
Time Out London has appointed Jessica Phillips as social media editor (London & Travel), overseeing content and strategy across all social media channels. Jessica is especially interested in social issues sustainability, feminism, UK and international travel, trailblazing businesses/enterprises and hearing the personal stories of Londoners with a unique story to tell. Jessica has previously worked at British GQThe Daily Telegraph, Metro.co.uk and Square Mile and has written for TeenVogueVICE, Refinery29Insider and The i paper.

