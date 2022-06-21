 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ellie Walker-Arnott leaves Time Out to go freelance

Time Out
By Amy Wilson
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Time Out’s international travel editor and UK escapes editor, Ellie Walker-Arnott, will be leaving her role at the end of June.

From 1 July Ellie will be working as a freelance journalist and would like to hear about wellbeing and travel, including exciting stays and hotel openings, attractions, cultural events and things to do, especially in the UK. She can be contacted on elliewalkerarnott@gmail.com and found on Instagram @elliejwa.

Ellie Walker-Arnott Time Out

