Ellie Walker-Arnott leaves Time Out to go freelance

Time Out’s international travel editor and UK escapes editor, Ellie Walker-Arnott, will be leaving her role at the end of June.

From 1 July Ellie will be working as a freelance journalist and would like to hear about wellbeing and travel, including exciting stays and hotel openings, attractions, cultural events and things to do, especially in the UK. She can be contacted on elliewalkerarnott@gmail.com and found on Instagram @elliejwa.