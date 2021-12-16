2021’s Top 10 posts from the ResponseSource blog

As we come towards the end of another challenging year, we’d like to extend a huge thank you to all of the media professionals working hard to keep the public informed and entertained throughout 2021.

We were privileged to get the news out about the launches of new media projects, highlight initiatives helping to push the industry forward, and lend a hand to writers struggling to finish off features nearing deadline. Here are ten of the top-clicked-on posts from the ResponseSource blog this year.

1. Media Interview with Michael Baxter, Techopian

Technology has been so important this year, whether for hybrid working, Teams-ing your colleagues (is ‘teams-ing’ an official verb yet?) or setting up a video call with friends and family you haven’t seen for a while. Michael Baxter launched his publication Techopian smack bang in the middle of the pandemic – in this interview, he talks about how our relationship with tech has changed.

2. Valentine’s Day experts for your last-minute features

Scrambling for decent Valentine’s Day gifts isn’t just for people in relationships – journalists struggling to fill features dedicated to romantically-themed presents and experiences had plenty of relevant experts keen to help them via the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service.

3. Media Interview with Jon Holmes, Sky Sports

February was LGBT History Month in the UK and we spoke to Sky Sports’ senior home page editor and Sports Media LGBT+ founder Jon Holmes about how important days of observance still are, as well as his work on Rainbow Ready.

4. Media Interview with Sophia Waterfield on fundraising for Paranting magazine

Fundraising apps like Kickstarter have helped launch many important projects that otherwise may not have come to fruition – journalist Sophia Waterfield shared her journey launching Paranting magazine, a publication aimed at the everyday parent.

5. Experts for your Mother’s Day features and product round-ups

We had more experts available for comment, review products and event details in time for another very important occasion this year – Mother’s Day. Too early to get started on features rounding up the best of the best for the maternal figures in our lives in 2022? Never! Check it out.

6. ResponseSource teams up with Journo Resources and Freelancing for Journalists

We were very happy to work with Journo Resources and Freelancing for Journalists, two organisations helping the UK journalist community, from those starting their career to established media professionals. A huge thank you to both of these organisations; we appreciate the work you do so much.

7. Media Interview with Francesca Specter, Alonement

Alone time can be a delight, if you figure out how to do it right – our interview with Francesca Specter focused on her creation Alonement. What started as a blog grew into a podcast and the book Alonement: How to be alone and absolutely own it. Could the word be included in future dictionaries? Will Susie Dent ever use the word on Countdown? Stay tuned…

8. Media Interview with Rebecca Adams, So This is Adulting

‘Adulting’ – another word for things we definitely had to come to terms with in 2021. If you find this a challenge, luckily Rebecca Adams’ podcast So This is Adulting is here to support you in your endeavours.

9. ‘You will get ghosted, but keep pitching’: Faima Bakar on going freelance

The marvellous Faima Bakar shared her experiences in freelance and lifestyle journalism for our accessmatters session back in June. Here, we gathered her advice for staffers eyeing up a move into freelancing.

10. Young journalists: Tom Taylor and Fern McErlane, Journo Resources

We believe young journalists are our future, so caught up with Journo Resources’ Tom Taylor and Fern McErlane – journalists early on in what are sure to be long and successful media careers. They gave their takes on how the media currently reports on issues important to young people, and what they’d love to work on in future.

To all media folk working extra hard throughout 2021 – thank you from everyone at ResponseSource!