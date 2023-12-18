Media trends of 2023: Our top 10 blog posts this year on ResponseSource

Another year is nearly over, so we would like to take this opportunity to thank all the journalists that have spoken to us for interviews, featured at our events, or sent a request via the Journalist Enquiry Service.

Below are the most popular blog posts from 2023 on the ResponseSource blog and Media Bulletin, including Journalist as Author interviews, trends in the media, and advice on issues in the industry.

1) Journalism trends for 2023: Analysis from the Reuters Institute Digital News Report

The Reuters Institute Digital News Report has been going for over a decade and has become a staple in predicting media trends. Nic Newman shared the 2023 report at the Publishing Show and this piece covers some of the key talking points from the importance of subscriptions to embracing new technology.

2) Journalism and AI: The benefits and risks

Talking of new technology, AI has been getting a lot of media coverage this year. But what impact will it have on journalism? A panel at the Newsrewired conference back in May discussed both the benefits and risks that it poses to the industry.

3) Tackling the problem of new avoidance

Another panel at the conference also makes our top ten, again covering a topical issue for the media industry. News avoidance remains a problem for journalism. This write-up suggests some solutions that could help to tackle the issue moving forward.

4) Journalist as Author: Charlie Eccleshare, The Beautiful Poetry of Football Commentary

Football is often described as the beautiful game, but the commentary can be just as good. The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare told us why he wanted to share his favourite bits of football commentary and how to stay impartial in the field of sports journalism.

5) Challenges and solutions for independent media and press freedom

This year was the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day. However, many journalists in many countries still struggle to get their voice heard. Advice on the issues, the solutions, and the future were shared at a Guardian Foundation event.

6) How the media can cover disability responsibly

Journalism is making progress when it comes to diversity, but is the media always giving fair coverage, especially around disability? Lucy Webster shared her thoughts and advice on stereotypes to avoid and the language you should be using at a JournoResources event.

7) Journalist as Author: Tomiwa Owolade, This Is Not America

In June, we caught up with freelance writer Tomiwa Owolad, who shared what the inspiration was for his book and gave advice on covering topics such as identity politics and religion.

8) Journalist as Author: Tanith Carey, Feeling Blah?

The Winter months can often leave us feeling a bit down with the cold weather and nights drawing in early, but that feeling can surface at other times, too. Tanith Carey wrote about that in her latest book, which we chatted to her about as well as her career in journalism so far.

9) ‘The entire media landscape shattered’ – Interview with Ben Riley-Smith, political editor for The Daily Telegraph

Politics is always a big talking point but will be even more so in 2024 as we enter an election year in the UK. Ben Riley-Smith, political editor at the Telegraph, shared his experiences of covering all the major issues and why that led him to writing a book about the Conservative Government’s time in power since 2010.

10) Keeping journalists safe online, Rebecca Whittington of Reach plc

Finally, we finish on a serious issue around journalist safety. Rebecca Whittington, online safety editor at Reach plc, provided information on what steps journalists can take to deal with online abuse and what more the Government can do to tackle this problem.

