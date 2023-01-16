Bloomberg role change for Lara Williams
Bloomberg has appointed Lara Williams to the role of EMEA climate columnist at Bloomberg Opinion.
Lara moves from her previous role at Bloomberg Opinion as social media editor and can be followed on Twitter @lararhiannonw.
