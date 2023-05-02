Bloomberg appoints Dave Lee
Bloomberg has appointed Dave Lee to the role of US technology columnist at Bloomberg Opinion.
Dave leaves his previous role as San Francisco correspondent at the FT and will cover the US technology industry from New York. He can be followed on Twitter @DaveLeeBBG.
