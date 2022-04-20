Elisa Martinuzzi moves to Reuters as Editor, EMEA Finance & Markets
Reuters has appointed Elisa Martinuzzi as editor, covering finance and markets for Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Prior to this she was a reporter and editor at Bloomberg News, and a columnist at Bloomberg Opinion.
Recent news related to Bloomberg News (UK), Bloomberg Opinion or Reuters
Recent news related to Elisa Martinuzzi
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Elisa Martinuzzi
-
Bloomberg News (UK)
347 contacts
-
Bloomberg Opinion
33 contacts
-
Reuters
389 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story