 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Elisa Martinuzzi moves to Reuters as Editor, EMEA Finance & Markets

Reuters
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Reuters has appointed Elisa Martinuzzi as editor, covering finance and markets for Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Prior to this she was a reporter and editor at Bloomberg News, and a columnist at Bloomberg Opinion.

Bloomberg News Elisa Martinuzzi Reuters

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Elisa Martinuzzi
  • Bloomberg News (UK)
    347 contacts
  • Bloomberg Opinion
    33 contacts
  • Reuters
    389 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login