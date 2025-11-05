Alan English joins The Currency from the Sunday Independent
The Currency has appointed Alan English as an associate editor. Alan will be covering a broad range of topics. A few of the areas include the media sector, businesses in the south of Ireland and some sports-related coverage.
Alan joins from his editor role at , and has also previously served as g
