 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Alan English joins The Currency from the Sunday Independent

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Currency has appointed Alan English as an associate editor. Alan will be covering a broad range of topics. A few of the areas include the media sector, businesses in the south of Ireland and some sports-related coverage.

Alan joins from his editor role at , and has also previously served as g

Alan English Sunday Independent The Currency

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alan English
  • Sunday Independent
    51 contacts
  • The Currency
    10 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login