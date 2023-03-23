Alexandria Dale joins Hearst UK as digital fashion writer
Hearst UK has appointed Alexandria Dale as digital fashion writer across Cosmopolitan and Women’s Health. Alexandria was previously junior style editor at the Daily Mail and can be found on Instagram @alexdale_fashion.
Recent news related to cosmopolitan.com/uk or Women's Health (UK) (Online)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Alexandria Dale
-
cosmopolitan.com/uk
43 contacts
-
Women's Health (UK) (Online)
26 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story