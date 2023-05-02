Freelance update: Rhalou Allerhand
Hearst UK‘s digital editor Rhalou Allerhand, working across health and wellness titles including Netdoctor.co.uk, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Runner’s World UK, Prima, Redonline.co.uk and Cosmopolitan, is now freelance.
Rhalou specialises in health, fitness, sex and parenting content and is happy to be contacted for commissions or day shifts via hello@rhalou.com.
