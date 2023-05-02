 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Freelance update: Rhalou Allerhand

Freelance Update
By Martina Losi
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Hearst UK‘s digital editor Rhalou Allerhand, working across health and wellness titles including Netdoctor.co.uk, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Runner’s World UK, Prima, Redonline.co.uk and Cosmopolitan, is now freelance.

Rhalou specialises in health, fitness, sex and parenting content and is happy to be contacted for commissions or day shifts via hello@rhalou.com.

Freelance Journalist Hearst UK Rhalou Allerhand

