 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Celine Heath joins Women’s Health

Women's Health
By Siergiej Miloczkin
18 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Hearst Magazines UK has appointed Celine Heath as a content writer at Women’s Health (UK). She will be covering nutrition and dieting, personal health and wellness. Celine is also a freelance creative writer and journalist with a passion for spirituality, travel, and campaigning for social rights.

Celine Heath Women's Health

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Celine Heath
  • Women's Health (UK)
    36 contacts
  • Women's Health (UK) (Online)
    25 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login