Celine Heath joins Women’s Health
Hearst Magazines UK has appointed Celine Heath as a content writer at Women’s Health (UK). She will be covering nutrition and dieting, personal health and wellness. Celine is also a freelance creative writer and journalist with a passion for spirituality, travel, and campaigning for social rights.
