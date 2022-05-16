Role change for Ella Dove at Hearst UK
Hearst UK has promoted Ella Dove from commissioning editor to lifestyle group deputy features editor, working across Good Housekeeping, Prima, and Red magazine. She Ella will be working across features, writing, commissioning and editing, covering women’s interest and lifestyle stories including real life, reports, showbiz, lifestyle trends.
Recent news related to Good Housekeeping, Prima or Red magazine
Recent news related to Ella Dove
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ella Dove
-
Good Housekeeping
56 contacts
-
Prima
27 contacts
-
Red magazine
48 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story