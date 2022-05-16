 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Role change for Ella Dove at Hearst UK

Hearst Magazines UK 2017
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Hearst UK has promoted Ella Dove from commissioning editor to lifestyle group deputy features editor, working across Good Housekeeping, Prima, and Red magazine. She Ella will be working across features, writing, commissioning and editing, covering women’s interest and lifestyle stories including real life, reports, showbiz, lifestyle trends.

Ella Dove Good Housekeeping Prima Red Magazine

