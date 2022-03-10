Allegra Goodwin joins ITV News
ITV News has appointed Allegra Goodwin as a multimedia producer. Allegra will be working on the digital team covering home news and international stories. She was previously a news desk intern and researcher at CNN and can be found tweeting @goodwinallegra.
