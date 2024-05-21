Isobel Yeung joins CNN as international correspondent
CNN has appointed Isobel Yeung as international correspondent. Based in the network’s London bureau, Isobel will report on major stories across television and digital platforms.
Isobel joined in May from her senior correspondent and producer role at VICE News. She is known for her long-form investigations and groundbreaking reports from conflict zones all over the world, and has won multiple journalism awards for her work.
