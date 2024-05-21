 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Isobel Yeung joins CNN as international correspondent

CNN
By Martina Losi
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

CNN has appointed Isobel Yeung as international correspondent. Based in the network’s London bureau, Isobel will report on major stories across television and digital platforms.

Isobel joined in May from her senior correspondent and producer role at VICE News. She is known for her long-form investigations and groundbreaking reports from conflict zones all over the world, and has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

CNN Isobel Yeung VICE News

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Isobel Yeung
  • CNN London Bureau
    8 contacts
  • VICE UK (Online)
    16 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login