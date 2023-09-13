 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Freelance update: Sophia Smith Galer

Freelance Update
By Martina Losi
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

VICE News‘ senior news reporter Sophia Smith Galer has left the title to go freelance.

Sophia writes and TikToks about languages, gender, health and sexual health and digital culture and would like to receive contributions in these areas, particularly scientific research or studies from reputable sources. She does not cover commercial/consumer content. She can be contacted via Twitter or LinkedIn.

Freelance Journalist Sophia Smith Galer

