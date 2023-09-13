Freelance update: Sophia Smith Galer
VICE News‘ senior news reporter Sophia Smith Galer has left the title to go freelance.
Sophia writes and TikToks about languages, gender, health and sexual health and digital culture and would like to receive contributions in these areas, particularly scientific research or studies from reputable sources. She does not cover commercial/consumer content. She can be contacted via Twitter or LinkedIn.
