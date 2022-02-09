Nabihah Parkar joins VICE World News

VICE World News has appointed Nabihah Parkar as video journalist, reporting on global stories relevant for younger audiences and audiences on social media. She’ll be covering topics such as injustice, climate crisis, extremism, and drugs. Nabiha is also responsible for managing the TikTok page, presenting and producing videos.

Nabihah joined earlier this month from her audience engagement reporter role at Huffpost, and has also previously served as digital journalist at BBC Newsbeat.