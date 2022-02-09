 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Nabihah Parkar joins VICE World News

VICE Media
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
1 day ago
VICE World News has appointed Nabihah Parkar as video journalist, reporting on global stories relevant for younger audiences and audiences on social media. She’ll be covering topics such as injustice, climate crisis, extremism, and drugs. Nabiha is also responsible for managing the TikTok page, presenting and producing videos.

Nabihah joined earlier this month from her audience engagement reporter role at Huffpost, and has also previously served as digital journalist at BBC Newsbeat.

 

