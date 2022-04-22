 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Matthew Champion over at VICE

Vice
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

VICE has appointed Matthew Champion as editor-in-chief of EMEA at VICE World News. He will oversee news and investigations in text across VICE World News’s core beats, covering topics such as extremism, drugs, global conflict and LGBTQ rights.

In the role he also leads on vertical video across VWN’s social platforms including TikTok and Instagram.

Matthew previously served as executive editor on the magazine and website.

Matthew Champion Vice

