Role change for Matthew Champion over at VICE
VICE has appointed Matthew Champion as editor-in-chief of EMEA at VICE World News. He will oversee news and investigations in text across VICE World News’s core beats, covering topics such as extremism, drugs, global conflict and LGBTQ rights.
In the role he also leads on vertical video across VWN’s social platforms including TikTok and Instagram.
Matthew previously served as executive editor on the magazine and website.
