Amar Mehta moves to Sky Sports News
Sky Sports News has appointed Amar Mehta as a sports journalist, working on the digital team. Amar, previously a news reporter at Sky News, will be covering sports including cricket, rugby, F1 and golf. He can be found tweeting @Amarjournalist_.
