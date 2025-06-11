Lyall Thomas named senior football news editor at Sky Sports News
Sky Sports News has appointed Lyall Thomas as its new senior football news editor, starting 1 July. Lyall has been a news editor at Sky Sports News for over a decade. He will now be focusing on looking after the company’s football news.
