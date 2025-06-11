 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Lyall Thomas named senior football news editor at Sky Sports News

Sky Sports News
By Amy Wilson
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Sky Sports News has appointed Lyall Thomas as its new senior football news editor, starting 1 July. Lyall has been a news editor at Sky Sports News for over a decade. He will now be focusing on looking after the company’s football news.

Lyall Thomas Sky Sports News

