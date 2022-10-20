Lyall Thomas promoted to News Editor at Sky Sports News
Sky Sports News has appointed Lyall Thomas as news editor. Lyall will be overseeing the news agenda while on the news desk at Sky Sports News (Sky channel 409) and digital platforms. He is open to story ideas and shoots relevant to sport, especially in the UK.
Lyall previously served as assistant news editor.
