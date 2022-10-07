 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Andrew Dickson named a Deputy Producer at Sky Sports News

Sky Sports News
By Siergiej Miloczkin
16 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Sky has promoted Andrew Dickson to the position of a deputy producer at Sky Sports News with a specific responsibility for overseeing sponsored sport bulletins. Prior to this, he was a freelance sports journalist/producer working across three departments: Sky Sports Multi-Platform, Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Football.

Andrew Dickson Sky Sports News

