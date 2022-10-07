Andrew Dickson named a Deputy Producer at Sky Sports News
Sky has promoted Andrew Dickson to the position of a deputy producer at Sky Sports News with a specific responsibility for overseeing sponsored sport bulletins. Prior to this, he was a freelance sports journalist/producer working across three departments: Sky Sports Multi-Platform, Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Football.
