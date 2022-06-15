 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
James Savundra joins Sky Sports News as a Reporter

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
23 hours ago
Sky Sports News has appointed James Savundra as reporter, covering a variety of sports including boxing, football, cricket and rugby union.

James joined at the start June from his broadcast journalist role at talkSPORT and has also previously served as assistant producer at LBC.

