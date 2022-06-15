James Savundra joins Sky Sports News as a Reporter
Sky Sports News has appointed James Savundra as reporter, covering a variety of sports including boxing, football, cricket and rugby union.
James joined at the start June from his broadcast journalist role at talkSPORT and has also previously served as assistant producer at LBC.
