Um-E-Aymen Babar joins Sky Sports News
Sky Sports News has appointed Um-E-Aymen Babar as a journalist. Um-E-Aymen previously worked as a sports journalist for BBC and as a freelancer has covered sports, class and race. She is also a Women in Journalism Committee Member and can be found tweeting @ItsUmeAymen.
