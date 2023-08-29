Amy-Clare Martin is now crime correspondent at The Independent
The Independent has appointed Amy-Clare Martin as crime correspondent.
Amy-Clare joined in August from her news reporter role at Daily Mirror. She can be found tweeting @AmyClareMartin.
