 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Amy-Clare Martin is now crime correspondent at The Independent

The Independent
By Martina Losi
28 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

The Independent has appointed Amy-Clare Martin as crime correspondent.

Amy-Clare joined in August from her news reporter role at Daily Mirror. She can be found tweeting @AmyClareMartin.

Amy-Clare Martin Daily Mirror The Independent

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Amy-Clare Martin
  • Daily Mirror
    192 contacts
  • The Independent
    213 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login