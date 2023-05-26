Amy Welch starts as North of England reporter at ITV News
ITV News has appointed Amy Welch as North of England reporter. Amy will be working with the Northern Bureau team, covering stories and breaking news from the North of England.
Amy was previously a news correspondent for ITV Granada Reports and can be found tweeting @amywelchitv.
