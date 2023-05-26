 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Amy Welch starts as North of England reporter at ITV News

ITV News
By Amy Wilson
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ITV News has appointed Amy Welch as North of England reporter. Amy will be working with the Northern Bureau team, covering stories and breaking news from the North of England.

Amy was previously a news correspondent for ITV Granada Reports and can be found tweeting @amywelchitv.

