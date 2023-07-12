Andrew Georgeson has joined The Independent as audience editor
The Independent has appointed Andrew Georgeson as audience editor.
Andrew joined in July from his role at Reach Plc’s national titles, where he was sport social media editor for the Daily Mirror and Daily Star. He can be found tweeting @ageorgesonCN.
Recent news related to Daily Mirror, Daily Star or The Independent
Recent news related to Andrew Georgeson
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Andrew Georgeson
-
Daily Mirror
194 contacts
-
Daily Star
96 contacts
-
The Independent
207 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story