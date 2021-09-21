 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Senior appointments at BBC News

By Oswin Knuckles
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
BBC News

BBC News has made a number of senior appointments.

Justin Rowlatt has been appointed as climate editor. He was previously chief environment correspondent and tweets @BBCJustinR.

Alison Holt is now social affairs editor. She was previously social affairs correspondent and tweets @AlisonHoltBBC.

Zoe Kleinman has been named as the first technology editor for the broadcaster. Previously technology reporter, she tweets at @zsk.

Rebecca Morelle will start as science editor later this year. She is currently global science correspondent and tweets @BBCMorelle.

