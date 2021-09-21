Senior appointments at BBC News

BBC News has made a number of senior appointments.

Justin Rowlatt has been appointed as climate editor. He was previously chief environment correspondent and tweets @BBCJustinR.

Alison Holt is now social affairs editor. She was previously social affairs correspondent and tweets @AlisonHoltBBC.

Zoe Kleinman has been named as the first technology editor for the broadcaster. Previously technology reporter, she tweets at @zsk.

Rebecca Morelle will start as science editor later this year. She is currently global science correspondent and tweets @BBCMorelle.