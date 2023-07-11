Arthi Nachiappan joins Sky News from The Times
Sky News has appointed Arthi Nachiappan as technology correspondent. Arthi, previously economics correspondent at The Times, will be working with the science, climate and technology team. She can be found tweeting @ArthiNachiappan.
