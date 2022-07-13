 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Ashley Armstrong starts as Business Editor at The Sun

The Sun
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
News UK has appointed Ashley Armstrong as business editor at The Sun, covering business and the City, retail industry and consumer affairs. Prior to this, she was the retail and M&A editor at The Times. Ashley prefers to be emailed or texted rather than contacted by PRs on Twitter.

News UK The Sun The Times

