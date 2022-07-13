Ashley Armstrong starts as Business Editor at The Sun
News UK has appointed Ashley Armstrong as business editor at The Sun, covering business and the City, retail industry and consumer affairs. Prior to this, she was the retail and M&A editor at The Times. Ashley prefers to be emailed or texted rather than contacted by PRs on Twitter.
